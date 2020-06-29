John and Stanley, Your mom gave me my first teaching job ever in 1985. She took a chance on someone who had zero teaching experience. She was a wonderful lady whom I adored. I am so very sorry for your loss and the loss of your dad - a very nice man. My thoughts are with you.
Ann T.
DOVER – Deborah Fernald Tasker, 77, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital. She was born in Madbury, N.H. on May 3, 1943, the daughter of John and Dorothy Fernald.
Debbie leaves her loving family, her son John M. Tasker of Dover, N.H., her son Stanley F. Tasker (and his wife Sarah) of Sudbury, Mass., and three beloved grandsons, Kyle M. Tasker, Ryan J. Tasker, and Matthew J. Tasker of Sudbury, Mass.
Debbie was predeceased by her parents, and by her loving husband Arthur C. Tasker.
Debbie grew up in Madbury, N.H. on her parents' dairy and agricultural farm which created a lifelong passion for gardening and the outdoors. She graduated from Oyster River High School in 1960, and Phi Beta Kappa from the University of New Hampshire with her BA in Political Science in 1964, and with her Masters in Elementary Education in 1967. After college she briefly went to work as an elementary school teacher, then left that role when expecting her first child. She re-entered the workforce after the birth of her second child with an entry-level volunteer role at the Dover Adult Learning Center.
Debbie "retired" 30 years later as the Director of the Dover Adult Learning Center after helping thousands of adults continue with their education and receive their GED, while making dozens of lifelong friends. Under her leadership, the Dover Adult Learning Center received numerous awards, including being recognized as one of the top six adult education programs in the United States.
Debbie then took on a 15-year role of bringing that same passion for adult education to the State of New Hampshire as the state's GED Administrator. Deborah's welcoming smile, kind heart, and amazing work ethic again impacted and helped improve the lives of thousands within New Hampshire. She left her role with the State of New Hampshire in her early 70s to enjoy her retirement.
Debbie and Art spent their life together in Dover, N.H. raising their two children and creating a beautiful home with incredible flower gardens. She loved visiting with her grandchildren as well as her many great friends. She enjoyed reading, writing heartfelt poems, and dominating the weekly New York Times crossword puzzle, but most of all she enjoyed the time spent with her husband.
Debbie and Art spent their retirement years in both Dover and Sarasota, Fla., and loved traveling, attending plays, and musical events together. She volunteered teaching English as a second language in both New Hampshire and Florida, and enjoyed making creative greeting cards for charity with her friends in Sarasota.
Debbie bravely beat breast cancer in 2017, but was ultimately unable to overcome a return of the cancer, along with a broken heart after Art passed exactly three-months earlier on March 25, 2020. Debbie and Art spent just the past three months apart in their 56+ years together.
There will be a small graveside service for the family now, and a celebration of life may be planned for a later time. Anyone who wishes is encouraged to make donations in Debbie's name to the Dover Adult Learning Center at https://www.doveradultlearning.org/support/friends-of-the-center/.
