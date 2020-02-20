Home

Debra A. Hultgren


1953 - 2020
Debra A. Hultgren Obituary
ROCHESTER - Debra A. Hultgren, 66, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her home following a period of failing health. Born September 17, 1953 in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of the late Eugene Smolarek and June (Heisner) Toll.

Debra was a homemaker, and was a proud member of the American Legion in Rochester, and the VFW of Somersworth.

She loved animals, especially her dogs. She loved camping, and most of all spending time with her family.

Members of her family include her husband of 28 years Michael Hultgren of Rochester, N.H.; her children Sherri Brulotte and husband David of New Durham, N.H. and David Caplette and wife Angela of Conway, N.H.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; as well as her special friends Jean and Carter.

SERVICES: There are no services scheduled at this time. A celebration of Debra's life will be announced at a later date. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
