BARRINGTON - Debra Ann Young, 61, a longtime resident of Barrington, died peacefully with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Debra was born in Sanford, Maine on September 8, 1958, the daughter of Paul and Lorraine (McGinnis) Picard.
Debra was raised in Rochester, N.H., and was a graduate of Spaulding High School. Debra was a loving and devoted Mom to her daughter Amanda and her son Michael.
She was a dedicated employee for close to 20 years with Green Technical Services in Dover, N.H., where she created her work family and appreciated everything that they all did for each other. As she battled pancreatic cancer, her fellow friends and co-workers were there to support her. She was happy she got to spend time with her friend Teresa.
Debra loved nothing better than spending time with her family. She enjoyed puzzles, poker, and cribbage. She loved Christmas and right after Thanksgiving the decorations and ornaments got unpacked. She loved Thomas Kinkade's art and paintings. She enjoyed watching the Bruins with her son.
Deb was a TROOPER through-out her cancer treatments and she never lost her easy going manner or her generous heart. Debra's life will not be defined as one who succumbed to cancer; she was a loving, caring woman and her memory will be honored and cherished by those she loved. A woman of courage and grace; she has now been set free.
Debra is lovingly survived by her children, Amanda Avery and husband Jay of Berwick, Maine and her son Michael Young of Barrington, N.H.; her four amazing grandchildren who called her Mimi, Larissa and Allyson and Alexis and Denova; her brother Gary Picard of Florida and her sister Patty Brown of Tenn.; and two aunts, several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Debra's Life will be held on Saturday, June 20, from 1-4 p.m. at her home at 80 Brewster Road, in Barrington, N.H.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Frisbie Center for Cancer Care, 11 Whitehall Rd., Rochester, NH 03867 or Cornerstone VNA & Hospice, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. The Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street in Alfred, Maine is respectfully handling arrangements.
Debra was raised in Rochester, N.H., and was a graduate of Spaulding High School. Debra was a loving and devoted Mom to her daughter Amanda and her son Michael.
She was a dedicated employee for close to 20 years with Green Technical Services in Dover, N.H., where she created her work family and appreciated everything that they all did for each other. As she battled pancreatic cancer, her fellow friends and co-workers were there to support her. She was happy she got to spend time with her friend Teresa.
Debra loved nothing better than spending time with her family. She enjoyed puzzles, poker, and cribbage. She loved Christmas and right after Thanksgiving the decorations and ornaments got unpacked. She loved Thomas Kinkade's art and paintings. She enjoyed watching the Bruins with her son.
Deb was a TROOPER through-out her cancer treatments and she never lost her easy going manner or her generous heart. Debra's life will not be defined as one who succumbed to cancer; she was a loving, caring woman and her memory will be honored and cherished by those she loved. A woman of courage and grace; she has now been set free.
Debra is lovingly survived by her children, Amanda Avery and husband Jay of Berwick, Maine and her son Michael Young of Barrington, N.H.; her four amazing grandchildren who called her Mimi, Larissa and Allyson and Alexis and Denova; her brother Gary Picard of Florida and her sister Patty Brown of Tenn.; and two aunts, several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Debra's Life will be held on Saturday, June 20, from 1-4 p.m. at her home at 80 Brewster Road, in Barrington, N.H.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Frisbie Center for Cancer Care, 11 Whitehall Rd., Rochester, NH 03867 or Cornerstone VNA & Hospice, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. The Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street in Alfred, Maine is respectfully handling arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.