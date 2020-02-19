|
BEDFORD - Demetrios "Jim" P. Raizes, of Bedford, N.H., passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. He has joined his beloved wife of 40 years, Maria Raizes, who predeceased him in 2000. Born on August 12, 1930, in Rochester, N.H., he was the son of the late Peter and Anthipy Raizes.
He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1949 and went on to earn his BS degree in Business Administration from Nasson College in Springvale, Maine.
Jim was in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, serving two years of active duty and six years in the reserves.
Jim owned and operated the Nubble Light Dining Room at York Beach, Maine. It was a successful family business of thirty-nine years. He worked tirelessly in all capacities of the business to develop the restaurant to what many would consider a local institution.
He was a member of the Mason's Humane Lodge #21 for over 50 years. Jim had also been a member of the Order of Ahepa since 1960. He held many positions over the years: Treasurer, Vice President, and President and served on the District #9 Lodge as Secretary and then District Governor, where he held that office for two terms. Later, he served as District Marshall. His pride and devotion to AHEPA, both at the local and district levels, has been steadfast. His dedication was apparent as he was the recipient of the Pericles Award, Laity Award, and was named Ahepan of the Year.
Jim's hobbies included: fishing, tying flies, hunting, golfing, cooking, playing the violin and piano. He was an active member of the Hackle and Tackle Fishing Club.
He belonged to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation where he served as a past President and member of the Board of Directors. Through the years, he has supported the church and all of their functions, putting on dinners, making communion bread, and cooking for Glendi.
Jim was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Maria Raizes, and his sister, Catherine Lazarus. He is survived by his sisters Anastasia Savramis, Mary Blougouras and Despina Raizes, and cousins Bess Raizes Manousos and Rev. Dr Arthur and Keta Athans. Perhaps Jim's greatest joy and proudest accomplishment was his family. He is survived by his daughter Shari Patrakis and husband Strati of Wilbraham, Mass.; daughter Cynthia Kacoyanis and husband John of Cape Coral, Fla.; daughter Patti Steinbrueck and husband Domenic of Bedford, N.H. He leaves behind seven grandchildren who adore him. The greatest title Jim ever held was Papou to George, Demetrios and Alexa Patrakis, Maria and George Kacoyanis, Ariana and Andre Steinbrueck. Jim leaves many loving family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, February 21, 2020 with a Trisagion service at 6 p.m., at Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 93 Locust St., Dover, N.H. with Father Timothy Curren, officiating. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Catholic Medical Center New England Heart and Vascular Institute. Please mail donations to the attention of CMC Philanthropy Office, 100 McGregor St., Manchester, NH 03102. Checks can be made payable to CMC, include donation made in memory of Demetrios Raizes in support of NEHVI. Donations can also be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 93 Locust St., Dover, NH 03820.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020