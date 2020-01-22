Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Vashey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Alan Vashey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Alan Vashey Obituary
ROCHESTER - Dennis Alan Vashey, 71, of Rochester, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. The son of Henry and Evelyn Vashey, Dennis grew up in Rochester.

After high school, he served in the US. Navy. Dennis dedicated much of his life to coaching and officiating youth sports. Many remember him as "Coach Vash" or "Vashey". Upon retirement, he enjoyed early morning fishing; his favorite spot was the Venice Pier.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Diane; his mother; and his daughters Nicole Lesmerises (Robert), Danielle Cressey (Aaron), and Andrea Forcier (fiance, William Ashburn). Dennis leaves behind six amazing grandchildren, Zachary (fiancee, Courtney), Megan, Ryan, Dominick, Brandon, and Benjamin. He is also survived by his brother, Tom.

SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at Johnson's Seafood and Steak, Route 11, New Durham, Sunday, January 26, from 1-4 p.m.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
var utCrossDomains = ['adpay.com','ap.org','bestride.com','bleacherreport.com','eviesays.com','financialcontent.com','findnsave.com','gadzoo.com','ppjol.com','legacy.com','marketplaceadsonline.com','monster.com','mycapture.com','newsbank.com','newsmemory.com','remembering-when.com','travidia.com','upickem.net','zap2it.com','fosters.com']; (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){ (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga'); ga('create', 'UA-50770546-3', 'auto', {'allowLinker': true, 'name': 'aff'}); ga('aff.require', 'linker'); ga('aff.require', 'displayfeatures'); ga('aff.linker:autoLink', utCrossDomains); ga('aff.send', 'pageview');