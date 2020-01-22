|
ROCHESTER - Dennis Alan Vashey, 71, of Rochester, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. The son of Henry and Evelyn Vashey, Dennis grew up in Rochester.
After high school, he served in the US. Navy. Dennis dedicated much of his life to coaching and officiating youth sports. Many remember him as "Coach Vash" or "Vashey". Upon retirement, he enjoyed early morning fishing; his favorite spot was the Venice Pier.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Diane; his mother; and his daughters Nicole Lesmerises (Robert), Danielle Cressey (Aaron), and Andrea Forcier (fiance, William Ashburn). Dennis leaves behind six amazing grandchildren, Zachary (fiancee, Courtney), Megan, Ryan, Dominick, Brandon, and Benjamin. He is also survived by his brother, Tom.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at Johnson's Seafood and Steak, Route 11, New Durham, Sunday, January 26, from 1-4 p.m.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
