LEE - Dennis Harold Barbin, a.k.a. "Denny", age 74, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 with his beloved Helen after a long courageous battle with dementia.
Denny was born on Nov. 11, 1946 in Plymouth, N.H.; the son of René A. and Rachel M. (Matavah) Barbin.
Denny graduated from Exeter High School in 1964. He served his country for three years in the United States Army stationed in South Korea. He also enlisted in the Army National Guard for a few years.
Denny was a commercial truck driver for Precision Paving LLC from 1986 through 2016 retiring at age 69. He especially loved "his" sports. He hardly ever missed a Patriots game, Red Sox and Celtics. He looked forward to taking Helen to Sunny Brook Cottages in the fall. He also enjoyed planting his tomato plants as well as caring for his house plants. Denny loved to collect rocks to landscape his whole yard plus made gifts out of the rocks. Lastly, he loved his beloved cat "Bear" the toughest cat in the neighborhood!
Denny is survived by Helen E. Jones of 25 years; son, Daniel J. Barbin and his wife Jean, daughters, Melissa "Missy" Garland and her husband, T.J. and Jodi M. Barbin; grandchildren, Ryan, Jasmyne, Jadelyn, Blake and Brennan as well as four great grandchildren. Denny's brothers, Doug Barbin and his wife, Robin, Dana Barbin and his wife, Marianne; his nephews and niece, Derek, Kerri, Cody and Henrik.
Denny was predeceased by his parents, René A. and Rachel M. Barbin, his brother, David R. Barbin and Helen's son Tim E. Jones.
Please remember Denny's big smile, his easy-going personality and his memorable quote: "Treat Yourself!"
SERVICES: Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Road, Rt 4, Lee, N.H.
