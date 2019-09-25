|
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Dennis Henry Proulx, 68, of Virginia Beach, Va., died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital following a period of failing health. Born in Rochester, N.H. on March 25, 1951, he was the son of the late Rudolph "Chuck" Proulx and Marie A. Proulx.
He is survived by his sister Denise Salander of Virginia Beach; two nephews, Carey Salander of Chesapeake, Va., Richard Salander of Virginia Beach; and a great-nephew, Aiden Salander of Chesapeake.
He was predeceased by his brother Leo Proulx.
Dennis was employed at Toppers Barber Shop as a barber.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019