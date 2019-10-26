Home

Dennis Leavitt
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Salmon Falls Church of Christ
336 Salmon Falls Rd.
Rochester, NH
ROCHESTER - Dennis Stacy Leavitt, of 8 Hillcrest Drive, went to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, surrounded by family.

Dennis served for 26 years in the United States Navy as a Meteorologist. After retirement he was a Postal Service Worker.

He was survived by his loving wife Elaine Mary (Piader) Leavitt of 48 years; father of two wonderful daughters, Barbiejean E. Leavitt Savatakis and husband Michael, and Bonniejean E. Leavitt; three grandchildren (love of our lives) Torrie N. Snow and partner Nick Bradbery, Tyller D. Snow, Edward J. Leavitt; two great-grandchildren (truly a blessing) Christopher B. Bradbery and Allison P. Bradbery; and many nieces and nephews; BFF's Sharon and Dan Marcotte.

Predeceased by mother Jeanette N. Leavitt, father Charles R. Leavitt, and brother Darryl R. Leavitt.

SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at the Salmon Falls Church of Christ, 336 Salmon Falls Rd., Rochester, NH 03867 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019
