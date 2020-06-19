BERWICK, Maine - Derek Crotty passed away at home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by his daughters Sarah and Julia, son-in-law, and grandchildren. Derek was born in Bradford, England on May 16, 1946, the second son of Thomas Clifford Crotty and Agnes Dinah (Hurren) Crotty.
After completing college for textiles in 1969, he emigrated to the U.S. in 1976 after being recruited for a supervisory position with Rose Mills, Inc. in Philadelphia, Pa. Whilst there he quickly worked up the ranks to become VP in Charge of Production and a member of the Board of Directors in 1978, VP in Charge of Sales in 1982, and by 1984 had become President and acquired ownership of the company. After the sale of the mill in 1988, he returned to the U.K. for a short period of time but quickly realized that he belonged in America permanently. After moving to New England in 1990, he ventured briefly into the restaurant business before chronic health issues caused him to retire in 1993.
He found enjoyment in working with his hands, especially in the hobby of woodworking. He loved the process of seeing a project completed. He was an avid golfer in his younger days and still enjoyed watching the sport. He also enjoyed watching American football, a fan of both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. His favorite was watching English Premier League football, always liking to keep an eye on the goings on back at home. He was a fan of classical and oldies music, Roy Orbison and The Everly Brothers were particular favorites. He definitely found enjoyment in the simple things like his daily trips to McDonald's for coffee and chatting with friends, the challenge of a difficult crossword puzzle, and his collection of Three Stooges memorabilia gifted to him by his children each birthday and Christmas. He had that typical British sarcasm and sense of humor which he certainly passed onto his daughters. He was most proud to be a Dad and a Grandpa, and loved going out for lunch and spending time with his daughters and four grandchildren.
Derek is survived by his daughters Sarah Lytle of Lebanon, Maine and Julia Crotty of Sanford, Maine, and their mother Cathryn; his son-in-law Andrew Lytle, and grandchildren Colin, Aidan, Emily, and Abigail Lytle of Lebanon, Maine. He is also survived by his family in the U.K., brother and sister-in-law Malcolm and Sheila Crotty and their children Simon and Stephen; nephews Peter and Anthony Crotty, Anthony's partner Louise, and children Jonathan and Megan Crotty.
Derek is predeceased by his parents, and oldest brother Brian Clifford Crotty.
SERVICES: Services will be private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Crotty family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.