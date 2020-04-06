Home

BARRINGTON – Diana Elwell, 46, wife of Michael Elwell of Barrington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Besides her husband, Michael, survivors include son, Matthew; her parents, Arthur and Priscilla Torella; sister, Barbara Grass (Aaron); nieces and nephews, Jordan Craig (Devin), Tanner Hoffman (Jennifer), Jacob Grass, and Emma Grass; great nieces and nephews, Ava, Ryleigh, and William Craig, and Reagan and Addison Hoffman.

A private graveside service will be held for immediate family at Harmony Grove Cemetery, Portsmouth. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814. https://www.cff.org/give-today/.

For the extended obituary and for online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020
