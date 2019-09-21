|
BARRINGTON - Diana Valenti Lawler, 62, of Barrington, N.H., passed away from a heartbreaking fight with an incurable cancer on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Texas with her family and friends beside her in heart and soul.
Born on September 22, 1956, she grew up in Springfield, Mass., graduating from Classical High School and the University of MA Amherst. She leaves behind a family of close friends from her days as an IGU sorority sister.
She is lovingly remembered by her son Chris; daughter Danielle, husband Pete, and son Cayden; mother Rita; brother Tom; and sister Cynthia and sons Nick and Paul. She was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, CB; her father Joseph; and brother Joey.
Diana lived a vibrant life filled with laughter and adventures surrounded by family and friends.
SERVICES: Please join the family in honoring her life September 28, 2019 in Durham, N.H., at St. Thomas More, for a 10 a.m. Memorial Service followed by a "Celebration of Life" at Emery Farm, 12-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Kids Alive or the .
