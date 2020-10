Or Copy this URL to Share

LEBANON, Maine - Diane A. Brown, 63, of Lebanon passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.



She was born on Nov. 7, 1956 in Dover, N.H. to Louis and Loretta (Messier) Demers. On April 5, 1974, She married Patrick T. Brown. They raised three boys.



She is survived by her husband Patrick, her three sons, Scott, Troy, and Chad, her three sisters, niece, nephews, and her grandchildren.







