ROCHESTER - Diane Connick, 62, of Highland Avenue, East Rochester, N.H. died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston after a long illness. She was born November 13, 1957 in Sanford, Maine the daughter of the late Alfred Bisson and Cecile (Martineau) King.
Diane worked as an accountant for the Elliot Rose Company. She loved all animals, making crafts and baking. Diane especially loved life.
Members of her family include her mother of Rochester; brothers, Alfred (Donna) Bisson, Daniel (Lisa) Bisson, James Kelley and fiancé Jane; several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There will be a graveside service at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford, Maine at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the R. M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.