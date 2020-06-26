Diane Connick
1957 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Diane Connick, 62, of Highland Avenue, East Rochester, N.H. died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston after a long illness. She was born November 13, 1957 in Sanford, Maine the daughter of the late Alfred Bisson and Cecile (Martineau) King.

Diane worked as an accountant for the Elliot Rose Company. She loved all animals, making crafts and baking. Diane especially loved life.

Members of her family include her mother of Rochester; brothers, Alfred (Donna) Bisson, Daniel (Lisa) Bisson, James Kelley and fiancé Jane; several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: There will be a graveside service at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford, Maine at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the R. M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Diane. She was wonderful to my mother Virginia Varney. We all looked forward to receiving her delightful cards. Thoughts and prayers go out to all of her family.
Bonnie Lachance
Friend
June 25, 2020
Im so sorry for the loss of Diane. She is and will always be the brightest star in the night sky.
I love you All ! ❤❤❤❤❤
Marci Theriault
Friend
