ROLLINSFORD - Diane E. Turcotte, 77, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Hyder Family Hospice House following a brief period of failing health. Born May 27, 1942 in South Berwick, Maine she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (Emmott) Coffin.
Diane was a hairdresser for many years.
She was the matriarch of the family. She loved taking trips to Las Vegas with the girls, having all of the kids at the pool, and watching her grandkids sporting events and musicals. She also enjoyed spending winters in Englewood, Fla., Dunkin Donuts, reading, painting, playing bingo, and Sunday cards.
Members of her family include her sons Richard Turcotte and wife Chris of Rollinsford, N.H.; and Matthew Turcotte and Nicole of Berwick, Maine; her grandchildren Brianna Fast and husband Eric, and Hunter and McKenna Turcotte, and one sister Susan Gauthier and husband Paul of Ossipee, N.H.; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Peter Turcotte, and her sister Gloria Thibeault.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2020. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019