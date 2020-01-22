|
ROCHESTER - Diane M. DiVincenzo, 60, of Rochester, N.H., passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 30, 1959 in Haverhill, Mass., she was the daughter of the late John and Ruth LeBlanc.
Diane was married for 40 years to the love of her life, her late husband Thomas P. DiVincenzo. Diane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.
Diane was a licensed nursing assistant for over 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting and the beach but her greatest pleasure was being with her family and friends. Diane was a natural caregiver and loved helping others. Her strength, love of life, passion for others and energy were both contagious and admirable.
Survivors include two daughters Jennifer DiVincenzo and fiancée Molly Hudkins of Barrington, N.H. and Jessica DiVincenzo and husband Zachary Chaisson of Somersworth, N.H.; one son Justin DiVincenzo and fiancée Katelyn O'Neil of Berwick, Maine; two grandchildren Julian Thomas and Lily Diane; four brothers, John LeBlanc and wife Marcy LeBlanc, Jay LeBlanc and wife Michelle LeBlanc, Jerry LeBlanc and Jim LeBlanc; one sister, Deborah Gobeil and husband Chris Gobeil; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Private services will be held in her honor. Cremation services are provided by Purdy Funeral Service, 2 Concord Rd. Rt.4, Lee, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
