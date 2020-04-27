|
NORTHFIELD, N.H. - Diane Marie (Bedard) Smith, 68, of Northfield, N.H. left her earthly home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, to take up her eternal residence with her Lord and Savior in the City of Light. She was born on July 12, 1951 to Maurice J and Mildred J (Harmon) Bedard. She attended Holy Rosary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in Rochester, NH in 1967 at the age of 16.
Diane worked in the office of the former Roberts Shoe in Somersworth, N.H., Davidson Rubber, JC Penney and the Spaulding Youth Center in Tilton. She and her husband owned "Joyful Noise" and she was a member of "Birds of a Feather" Agricultural Society. She loved raising birds, coloring and camping at Jellystone Park.
She leaves her mother, her husband of 30 years, David Smith, a son, William Bedard of Laconia, three stepsons, Michael Smith and his wife Tanya of Laconia, Raymond Smith of Northfield, and Stefan Smith of Laconia, her brothers, Arthur Bedard and his wife Danielle of Pike, N.H., Maurice "Skip" Bedard of San Diego, Calif., her sisters, Marie Thibodeau of Rochester, N.H., Cynthia Clark of Lebanon, Maine, and her sister-in-law, Clara Bedard of Lebanon, Maine. Also, six grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father and her youngest brother, David Bedard.
There will be a memorial service pending the lifting of the Covid-19 ban.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in Fosters from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020