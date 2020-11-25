1/1
Dianne C. Moore
1947 - 2020
PLAINFIELD, Conn. - Dianne C. Moore, 73, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Windham Hospital, Windham, Conn. Born in Somersworth, N.H., February 19, 1947, the daughter of Valmore Guilmette and Rita (Dubois) Guilmette. Dianne was a former resident of Somersworth, Dover and Rhode Island before moving to Connecticut more than 25-years ago.

She was predeceased by two sons Thomas and Timothy Moore; her former husband Leroy L. Moore, Jr.; her siblings Donna Dixon, Sharon VanBeaver and Paul Guilmette.

She is survived by a daughter Lori Mosher (Moore) with whom she made her home, two grandchildren Michael Mosher Jr. and Matthew Mosher, all of Plainfield, Conn.; her siblings James Guilmette, Johnston, R.I., Richard Guilmette, Cranston, R.I., Darlene Trombley, Pawtucket, R.I., Marlene Kane, Seekonk, Mass., and Sharlene Gomes, Pawtucket, R.I.; and nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Private services will be held. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Dover, N.H. Arrangements are by the Tasker Funeral Home, Dover, N.H. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
