Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
For more information about
Dolores Shevenell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main St.
Rochester, NH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
189 N. Main Street
Rochester, NH
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Shevenell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores "Dolly" Shevenell


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores "Dolly" Shevenell Obituary
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Dolores "Dolly" M. Shevenell, 87 passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Carriage Hill Assisted Living in Madbury. Born in Hartford, Conn. on April 15, 1932, she was the daughter of Wilfred and Marion (Chasse) Gagne. She has been living in this area since 1973.

Dolly was a member of many organizations including AARP, The Works and Dover Seniors

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Richard "Dick" Shevenell, her sons, Marc and Dean Shevenell.

Survivors include her children: Gary Shevenell of South Berwick, Maine, Diane Letourneau and her husband, Steve of Middleton, Brian Shevenell and his wife, Kelly and Guy Shevenell and his wife Debbie both of Barrington, seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandcildren.

SERVICES: Friends may call Monday, Sept. 30 at the H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St. from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Barrington.

Donations in Dolly's name can be made to the Leukemia Foundation, 191 Waukegan Rd, Ste 105, Northfield, IL 60093 or AIDS Foundation of Chicago, 200 W. Jackson BLVD, Ste 2200, Chicago, IL 60606

To sign the on line guest book, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
Published in Fosters from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
Download Now