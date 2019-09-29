|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Dolores "Dolly" M. Shevenell, 87 passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Carriage Hill Assisted Living in Madbury. Born in Hartford, Conn. on April 15, 1932, she was the daughter of Wilfred and Marion (Chasse) Gagne. She has been living in this area since 1973.
Dolly was a member of many organizations including AARP, The Works and Dover Seniors
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Richard "Dick" Shevenell, her sons, Marc and Dean Shevenell.
Survivors include her children: Gary Shevenell of South Berwick, Maine, Diane Letourneau and her husband, Steve of Middleton, Brian Shevenell and his wife, Kelly and Guy Shevenell and his wife Debbie both of Barrington, seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandcildren.
SERVICES: Friends may call Monday, Sept. 30 at the H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St. from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Barrington.
Donations in Dolly's name can be made to the Leukemia Foundation, 191 Waukegan Rd, Ste 105, Northfield, IL 60093 or AIDS Foundation of Chicago, 200 W. Jackson BLVD, Ste 2200, Chicago, IL 60606
Published in Fosters from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019