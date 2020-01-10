|
DOVER - Dona Behnke, age 60, died peacefully with her family around her on Sunday, December 29, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer. Dona was born on October 3, 1959 in New York, N.Y.
Dona raised two children who attribute their successes towards the sacrifices she made in her life. Dona embodied the meaning of the word selfless. The powerful impression she made on people will last lifetimes.
Dona is survived by her two children, brothers, sisters, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
