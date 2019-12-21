|
|
DOVER - Donald B. Wood, 80, died at his home on Monday, December 16, 2019. Born January 11, 1939 in Meadville, Pa.; the son of Lester and Bonnie (Brandon) Wood.
Donald served his country in the US Air Force during Vietnam, retiring after 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Laura (Rowell) Wood of Dover; daughter, Bonnie Rose Wood; stepson, Jeffery B. Newton and his wife Shelley of Colo.; step daughter, Stephanie J. Pearce and her husband Thomas of Rochester, N.H.; and brothers, David Wood, Gordon Wood, Martin Wood and Douglas Wood.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Rebecca Wood; son, Donald wood Jr.; and a sister, Karen Kitch.
SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019