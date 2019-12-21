Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Donald Wood
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald B. Wood


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOVER - Donald B. Wood, 80, died at his home on Monday, December 16, 2019. Born January 11, 1939 in Meadville, Pa.; the son of Lester and Bonnie (Brandon) Wood.

Donald served his country in the US Air Force during Vietnam, retiring after 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Laura (Rowell) Wood of Dover; daughter, Bonnie Rose Wood; stepson, Jeffery B. Newton and his wife Shelley of Colo.; step daughter, Stephanie J. Pearce and her husband Thomas of Rochester, N.H.; and brothers, David Wood, Gordon Wood, Martin Wood and Douglas Wood.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Rebecca Wood; son, Donald wood Jr.; and a sister, Karen Kitch.

SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -