DOVER - Donald K. Mullen, 84, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Born in Exeter, N.H. on March 26, 1935, the son of John and Doris (Philbrick) Mullen, he was raised in Newmarket and eventually settled in Dover, where he resided for over 50 years.
He received his Bachelor's Degree from University of New Hampshire in 1957 and then joined the Navy where he had fond memories of living overseas, especially in Japan. Upon his return to civilian life, he received his Master's in Library Science from Simmons College and began a 29-year career as Director of the Dover Public Library.
During retirement, Don enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends throughout Europe. He especially enjoyed many summer vacations spent at Thompson Lake with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Justine Mullen, and is survived by a son Dennis Mullen and wife Amy of Portsmouth, R.I., and a daughter Catherine Watters and husband Ian of Dover; five grandchildren Molly, Connor and Maggie Mullen, Morgan and Bradley Watters, all who became the joy of his life. He also leaves his sister Janet Tegan of Dover, sister-in-law Ann Lowry of Barrington, R.I. and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Don Mullen's name to: Dover Public Library, 73 Locust St., Dover, NH 03820.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019