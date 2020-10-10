Donald Meader

LEBANON, Maine - We are sad to announce the passing of Don, 79, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Don passed peacefully at his home in Lebanon, Maine after battling Parkinson's disease.Don was born in Shapleigh, Maine and raised in Lebanon, Maine and worked for General Electric in Somersworth, N.H. for 29 years.Don was a dedicated husband, father and grampa.Don loved to hunt and fish, but above all he loved and lived to serve the Lord.He is survived by his wife, Jane, sons Jim, Jon, Mark, seven grandchildren and four great granddaughters.An intimate service is planned.