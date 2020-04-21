Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Donald R. Sullivan


1951 - 2020
Donald R. Sullivan Obituary
DOVER - Donald R. Sullivan, 69, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Don was born on February 16, 1951 in Dover, N.H.; the son of Daniel and Charlotte (Lozey) Sullivan.

He is survived by his son, Donnie Sullivan of Raymond; his brothers, Thomas, Timothy, Dennis, David; his sister, Sandra Sullivan; and many grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Don was predeceased by his wife, Lauren (Bermer) Sullivan; his children, Daniel, Shawn and Katie Sullivan; his brother, Patrick and sisters, Diane Mott and Charlene Loeffler.

SERVICES: Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Funeral Service, Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020
