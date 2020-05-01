|
|
LEBANON, Maine - Donna Lee (Elwell) Rabideau, 70, of 230 Little River Road, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at home with her loving family. She was born in Rochester, New Hampshire on August 28, 1949, the daughter of Wilbur Franklin Elwell and Barbara May (McMann) Elwell.
Donna obtained her General Education Degree. She professed her faith in Jesus Christ and served as a dedicated member of Emmanuel Church. Donna was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends.
Donna was united in holy matrimony to Ronald Arthur Rabideau, Sr. on May 24, 1975. She lost the love of her life on June 24, 2016.
Donna was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW, and Dover "BINGO" Hall. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, the Indianapolis Colts, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, and especially enjoyed the time with her children, grandchildren, dogs, and cats. Her generous spirit and pleasant personality were why so many loved her.
Her family life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Shawn and wife Meredith, Corey and wife Jeanette, Bryan and wife Kelly, Mark, and Pamela; her siblings include: Kathy Gerard of Milton, N.H., Larry Elwell of Tamworth, N.H., Sharon Elwell of Amesbury, Mass.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She will be missed by many.
She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years Ronald, parents, her father Wilbur, her mother Barbara, her brother David, her sister Vivian, and her grandson Joshua.
The family wishes to thank the caring medical staff, Victims Inc, Pat, Rose, and all volunteers.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from May 1 to May 4, 2020