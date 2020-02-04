|
|
|
|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|
Funeral Mass
View Map
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
|
|
|
ROCHESTER - Donna M. Flanagan, 79, of Rochester, N.H., passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020 surrounded by the family she loved. Born June 1, 1940 in Lynn, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Donald and Alice (Marquis) Curran.
Donna spent her early years in East Rochester eventually settling in Rochester with her husband of 58 years; Kirby E.L. Flanagan, Sr. (pre-deceased). She was most proud of her four children and four grandchildren as they brought her an extreme amount of joy.
Donna was a gifted pianist and volunteered her services at Colonial Hill Nursing Home, Gafney Home and other local facilities spreading the gift of music. For many years Donna worked the concession for the Flanagan Bingo Hall sharing her amazing cooking skills. The hall raised funds for local non-profit and charitable organizations throughout the Rochester area. Donna was the organist for St. Mary's Church, Rochester, N.H., for Saturday and Sunday Mass as well as many weddings and funerals. She thoroughly appreciated the many compliments she would receive from her Church Family. Before her passing she personally asked Kathy to thank everyone who sent healing cards, prayers and phone calls. She appreciated it so much.
Donna valued family above all else. She is survived by her loving children, Kirby Jr., Kevin, Shawn and Kathy; her grandchildren, Kyle, Cory, Tommy and Matty; her sisters, Jean (Curran) Johnstone and her husband Bill of Rochester, N.H. and Carol (Curran) Breton of Englewood, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
The Flanagan Family would like to thank Mary Carpenter or Rochester, N.H. for being such an amazing friend to Donna and support system to the family.
SERVICES: Friends and Family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Mass at St. Mary's Church at 71 Lowell St., Rochester, N.H., on Saturday, February 8, 2020. There will be a time of visiting from 10-11 a.m., with the Mass beginning at 11 a.m. There will be a luncheon immediately following the ceremony at the Church. Graveside service at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of RM Edgerly& Son, 85 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign our online guest book, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's name to St. Mary's Church, 71 Lowell St., Rochester, N.H., or a .
Published in Fosters from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share
var utCrossDomains = ['adpay.com','ap.org','bestride.com','bleacherreport.com','eviesays.com','financialcontent.com','findnsave.com','gadzoo.com','ppjol.com','legacy.com','marketplaceadsonline.com','monster.com','mycapture.com','newsbank.com','newsmemory.com','remembering-when.com','travidia.com','upickem.net','zap2it.com','fosters.com'];
(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
})(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga');
ga('create', 'UA-50770546-3', 'auto', {'allowLinker': true, 'name': 'aff'});
ga('aff.require', 'linker');
ga('aff.require', 'displayfeatures');
ga('aff.linker:autoLink', utCrossDomains);
ga('aff.send', 'pageview');