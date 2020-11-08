LEBANON, Maine - Dora Jean Spedding, 88, died on Friday, Nov 6, 2020 in her home in Lebanon, Maine in the presence of family after a short illness.
Born Nov. 21, 1931 in Rochester, N.H. to Gladys and Arthur Carll. Growing up Dora tended to her horse, loved the outdoors and especially the water. She helped to manage her family's "Carll Gas and Cabins." After graduating from Spaulding High School in 1949, Dora worked as a secretary in the purchasing department of the Hubbard Shoe Company.
Dora married her first husband Edward Morrison (now deceased) in 1951. Together they raised two daughters, Brenda and Holly in Gonic, N.H. Summers were spent lakeside at Great East Lake in Wakefield. Dora graduated in 1967 from the Practical Nursing School of Portsmouth, N.H. She used her skills at Frisbie Memorial Hospital of Rochester for 20 years.
She married Benn Spedding in 1968 with moving to Lebanon Maine in 1977. Dora's love of her community kept her active in many diverse endeavors. She was an active member of organizations such as The Nature Conservancy, Laudholm Farm, Salmon Falls River Watershed Association, Great Works Regional Land Trust, Three Rivers Land Trust, AMC, NE Wildflower Society, and the Dorcas Society. Dora worked for Gateway Urology as a part-time receptionist for 10 years overlapping with her volunteer work at Goodall Hospital for 10 years.
Dora had continued her love of the outdoors and small creatures with having a dog by her side at all times. She loved feeding the birds and watching their daily activities. She could be found walking back roads with her dog and friends. She spent many wonderful days paddling with a canoe or kayak with friends or family members after playing tennis (and later years, pickle ball) early mornings several times a week. Dora may have been found working her green thumb in her yard tending to her beautiful flower gardens.
Loved one's surviving are her daughter Brenda Wright of Denver, Colo., stepson Clive Spedding of Maine and stepdaughter Sharon Peques of California, grandchildren Brandon Wright with daughter-in-law Monique Wright and their children Dustin with fiancée Shayna and son Boston, Alexa and husband Daniel, Alex and Julian of Idaho; Glenda Wardell with husband Chris Wardell and their children Gabrielle and Adrian of Denver. She is predeceased by her older sister Verna Davis, Verna's surviving children Sandra, Carol and Carl. She is also predeceased by her daughter Holly Brown in 2017. Dora has one surviving sibling, Lois Leavitt of Francestown, N.H. now living in Frederick, Md., her brother, Brian Leavitt and wife Deb Leavitt of Francestown, N.H., Lois' surviving daughter Sylvia and husband Chuck of Frederick, Md.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 178 Farmington Rd, Rochester, NH 03867.
Cremation is under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Inc, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. 03867
To sign an online guestbook please visit us at www.edgerlyfh.com