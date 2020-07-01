NEWMARKET - Doris C. Duquette, 87, of The Pines of Newmarket, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Born February 27, 1933 in Somersworth; the daughter of Cyrille and Yvonne (Desjardins) Vachon.
Home and family were her passions as were flower gardening, knitting, sewing, and ceramics.
Predeceased by her husband, Arthur J. Duquette Sr., her son, Marc K. Duquette and her granddaughter, Haley R. Stevens.
Survivors include her daughter, Rose Stevens and her husband Mark, of Barrington; her son Arthur Duquette of Jacksonville, Fla.; her son David Duquette and his wife Marta of Danville; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Due to COVID-19, a private graveside will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 1 to Jul. 4, 2020.