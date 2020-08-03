SOMERSWORTH - Doris Dionne, 95, of Somersworth passed away, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Berlin, N.H., on Sept. 19, 1924, to William and Eva (Brunelle) Croteau, the family moved to Rollinsford in 1940.
Doris married Jean P. Dionne in 1945. They enjoyed camping, square dancing and wintering in Florida. Doris enjoyed making dolls and quilts, winning many ribbons at Rochester Fair. She was a volunteer at the Somersworth Food Pantry and at Bingo, and a member of St. Ann's Guild in Rollinsford. She retired from Davidson Rubber after 28 years.
Survivors include two sons, Albert Dionne, and wife Beverly of Rollinsford, Richard Dionne, and wife Pam of Columbus, Ga.; five grandchildren, Michele Leclerc and husband Dan, of Hooksett, N.H., Michael Dionne, and wife Nicole of Rochester, N.H., Lisa Dionne, of Columbus , Ga., Sarah and husband Erich of LaGrange, Ga., and Corey Dionne of Clarksville, Tenn., and 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Anita Landry and husband Al of Rochester, N.H., Florence Shorey and husband, Ron of Somersworth, N.H.; brothers, Armand Croteau and wife Alice of Somersworth, N.H., Albert Croteau, and wife Linda, of Rollinsford, N.H.; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters.
There will be a Private Funeral Mass. All guests who attend funeral mass are required to wear masks due to Covid-19 and will be asked to maintain social distancing per CDC guidelines. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net
