DOVER - Doris Elizabeth (Prescott) Cason, 96, of 51 Maple St., Dover, N.H., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover. She was born in Dover on December 3, 1923 to George S. and Edith M. (Locke) Prescott. She is descended from original settlers of Dover and is the last of her line to reside here.



She loved to talk about her family and life adventures. She was a loving, caring, and pleasant person to be around. She retired from the Kidder Press and in her spare time enjoyed traveling, stamp collecting, gardening and genealogy.



She is survived by nieces Carol and her husband Ken Witham of Zephyrhills, Fla., and Marilyn and her husband Paul Cassily of Port Orange, Fla.; nephews Walter Prescott and his wife Kendel of Blairsville, Ga., Edward Prescott and his wife Patricia of Manchester, N.H., and Phil Prescott of Hudson, N.H.; and special friends Muriel Knecht, Myrtle and Bob Johnson, and Beth Mennelle. She was preceded in death by her son William Cason, her parents, and her brothers Franklin Prescott, Walter Prescott and twin brother Donald Prescott.



SERVICES: Pastor Edward Prescott will conduct a private memorial service at the family plot in Pine Hill Cemetery on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11 a.m.







