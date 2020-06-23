MADBURY - Doris "Dot" E. (Life) Emmond, 89, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Carriage Hill Assisted Living Facility. She was born on September 30, 1930 in Rochester, N.H. at the original Rochester Hospital on Charles Street in Rochester and was a lifelong resident.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Emmond, in 2007, sister, Florence Pouliot and brother, Earl Harriman.
She leaves behind a daughter, Bonnie Meroth and husband Don; a son Steve Emmond and wife Lupe; grandchildren Wendy, Heather, Camalin, Shilene, and Kheri; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
She did not retire until her seventies. She loved to bowl and bowled candlepin in leagues at the Rochester Bowlaway Lanes. She also enjoyed bowling the WII game almost on a daily basis at Carriage Hill. One was hard pressed to beat her consistent over 200 scores. She was a volunteer for many years at Frisbie Memorial Hospital and worked with non-profit organizations such as Dreams Come True and Strafford County Homemakers.
She moved to Carriage Hill Assisted Living in Madbury as their first resident where she enjoyed the last years of her life and considered residents and staff her family. She took delight in nature, birds and animals or just looking out her windows where she could watch University of NH fields. She would watch the clouds that crawled over blue or gray skies. She loved rides to the mountains and trips to the ocean in winter to find snowy owls or in summer to find fried clams. She also loved to Skype!
Those who knew Doris also knew of her devotion for Elvis and his music. Her bookshelves held years of collecting memorabilia, history, CD's. DVD's and scrapbooks from his life. She always said her trip to Graceland was a highlight of her life.
She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
SERVICES: Her ashes will rest with her husband at the VA Cemetery in Boscawen. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.