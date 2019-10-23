Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Doris Grady
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Martin’s Church
120 Maple Street
Somersworth, NH
Doris F. Grady


1923 - 2019
Doris F. Grady Obituary
DOVER - Doris F. Grady, 96, of Dover, N.H., died peacefully at her home on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Doris grew up in South Berwick, Maine and was proud of her Maine heritage. She was a graduate of Berwick Academy, the University of New Hampshire and the University of Maine Portland-Gorham.

She worked for many years with her family at Flynn's Market in South Berwick and dedicated 55 years of passionate service to the children of the City of Dover, N.H. as a teacher, tutor, volunteer and school board member. She taught and mentored many generations of elementary, middle and high school students. Upon her retirement as a teacher, she continued her passion for education by serving on the Dover School Board for 20 years, stepping down at the age of 92. In 2009 and 2018 Doris was honored as the Retired Teacher of the Year at the New Hampshire Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony. She was also recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Dover Rotary.

Doris was a three-sport college athlete, a proud supporter of Title IX empowering women in sports, a drum major, an accomplished equestrienne, seamstress and master wedding cake decorator. She volunteered countless hours as a coach, Sunday school teacher, girl scout leader, officer of the Dover High Band Boosters and 75-year supporter of Dover High School Athletics. She loved the ocean, the lakes and just being at home visiting and talking politics with her many dear friends.

She is survived by her children Patricia Dewhirst and husband William of Hanover, N.H., and Maureen Grady of Dover, N.H.; three grandchildren Trevor Fernald, Regan and Madison Dewhirst; her siblings' children whom she considered as her own Dennis, Ann, Sue and Jim Roberge and Colleen Flynn.

She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Edmond Grady; parents D. Raymond and Philomene Flynn; brother Leonard Flynn and sisters Marilyn Flynn and Gloria Roberge.

SERVICCES: A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Martin's Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H., on Monday, October 28 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Dover, N.H., after which a celebration of her life will take place in the function room back at St Martin's Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to a . Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
