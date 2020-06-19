ROCHESTER - Doris Gates, beloved wife, mother, companion and friend passed away after a long valiant struggle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Robert Gates, and her children, Nicole Robertson, Richard Noble, and siblings David Collette, Marie Pierce, and predeceased by sister, Pauline Crawford. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Kaylea Robertson, Collin and Chloe Noble, as well as many nieces and nephews.



She worked over decade as a Contracts Manager for an aerospace firm in Southern California, which served the Department of Defense.



Doris was a faithful public servant, who served on the Rochester School Board, and as Treasurer for the Rochester chamber of commerce. She was a strong advocate for children with disabilities having established SOS (Save Our Students) to help parents navigate the special education system in NH. She had a healthy interest in politics and encouraged voting participation to help shape a better community for all.



She was passionate about her faith and held strong to her values, always encouraging others to stay true to themselves, love others and above all else, be faithful to God. She saw the best in people and when she disagreed, she did so respectfully. She will be missed by many in the Rochester Community, her friends, family and most of all the love of her life, Robert Gates.



SERVICES: Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, June 25, from 5:30-6 p.m., with a celebration of life to be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Seacoast Cancer Center, 721 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03867.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store