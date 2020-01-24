|
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Doris J. Goodwin
1920 - 2020
DOVER - Doris J. Goodwin, of Middlebrook Road, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Watson Fields in Dover, N.H. She was born on January 24, 1920 in Manchester, N.H. and was the daughter of Horace A. Jones and Marion (Putnam) Jones.
She graduated from Manchester West High School in the class of 1938.
In 1955 the family moved to Dover from Manchester, N.H. Before retiring in 1981; she worked for 18 years as secretary of the First Parish Church in Dover.
She and her husband enjoyed camping, cross country skiing and dancing. They traveled to all 50 states.
She was a member of First Parish Church for 58 years, and the church craft group.
Family members include a daughter, Carole A. Phelps of West Springfield, Mass.; a son and his wife, Russell H. and Cynthia L. Goodwin of Belmont, N.H. and a daughter-in-law, Lien Goodwin of Garden Grove, Calif.; three grandchildren, Nathaniel, Daniel and Sheila; two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Steven; a sister, Shirley Newman of Hooksett, N.H.; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Elbridge L. Goodwin and a son, Donald E. Goodwin.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at the First Parish Church on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1 p.m., with Rev. Paige Besse-Rankin, officiating. An interment service at Pine Hill will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Family flowers only please. Memorial gifts can be made in lieu of Flowers to First Parish Church, or one's favorite charity.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020
