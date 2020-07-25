LEE - Doris Joan "Jody" Milliman, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Lee, New Hampshire with a loving family by her side. Born in Wayne, Nebraska on November 27, 1927 to the late Edward and Lillian Germar, later moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa. Married Curtis (Curt) Taylor Milliman in 1946.
Jody earned a degree in Home Economics at Iowa State University, taught in Kewanee, Illinois, then moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to start their family. Career changes brought them to Louisville, Kentucky in 1966. Moved to Doe Valley Lake in Brandenburg, Ky., 1985.
Widowed in 1995, Grandma shared her lake house and beach condo in Destin, Fla., with eight grandkids and many friends. Moved to Harmony Homes by the Bay in Durham, N.H. in 2020.
She enjoyed the sparkling "diamonds" on the lake, crossword puzzles and bird watching. She was a kind, funny, smart woman who could charm everyone with a smile and a wink even when words became difficult. We were all greatly blessed to have her in our lives.
Jody is survived by sister Billie Cunningham; daughter Carol, grandsons Galen and Aiden; son Curt (Jane), granddaughters Emily and Carolyn; son Tom (MaryEllen), grandchildren Gwen and Taylor; and daughter Sally (Ralph) grandsons Tom and Brian and many nieces and nephews that loved their "Aunt Jody". Memorial service will be held at a later date when we can all gather together safely again.
