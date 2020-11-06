ROLLINSFORD - Doris Rose Chenard, 80, of Rollinsford, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 following a period of failing health. Born in Dover, N.H., on August 4, 1940, she was the daughter of Napoleon and Maria Anna Boucher.
Survivors include her loving, devoted husband of 56 years, Lionel Chenard; her daughters, Theresa Mills, (husband Wallace), and Rachel Girard, (husband James); and sibling, Brother Paul Boucher of La Salette Shrine. She leaves behind four beautiful granddaughters, Amanda, Kimberly (and husband Tyler), Elise and Danielle.
She was predeceased by her son, Michael.
Doris attended St. Charles School and graduated from St. Mary High School in Dover, Class of 1959. Hobbies included beaded wall hangings, knitting, and sewing clothes for her children and their Barbie dolls. She enjoyed being a Craft Leader in the Lucky Clover 4-H Club for 25 years, teaching knitting and providing her famous cupcakes for many meetings. Doris was a Eucharist Minister at St Joseph's and Parish of the Assumption for over 30 years. She loved decorating her porch and home at the Farm on Littleworth Road as well as her current residence for all the holidays. Spending time with her granddaughters, whom she called her Special Treasures, was a constant source of joy to her heart. Family gatherings were always a memorable time to be enjoyed and are chronicled with many pictures which are forever cherished.
SERVICES: Visiting Hours will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H., with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Parish (Parish of the Assumption) corner of Third Street and Chestnut Street, Dover, N.H.; with Father Agapit Jean and Father Ryan Amazeen, co-officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Cornerstone VNA in honor of the wonderful care she received. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
.