DOVER - Dorothie M. Littlefield, (91), of Dover, N.H. died on Wednesday, the 11th of December 2019 at Hyder Hospice House after a brief illness.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1928 in Dover, N.H.; the daughter of Adelbert A. Littlefield and Ola J. Mills Littlefield.
She graduated from Dover High School with the class of 1946.
She worked for the New England Telephone company starting as an operator and working her way to the business office when she retired July 1988 after 42 years of service.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends that were part of her family.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Willis E. Littlefield Sr. and Philip G. Littlefield, nephews, Willis E. Littlefield Jr., James Littlefield and niece Eldeane Littlefield Cassell and her best friend Ellen Prinopoulos.
Dorothie was known as "Aunt Dot" to many neighbors and friends. She was soft-spoken and kind to everyone. Dorothie was a talented knitter and made custom Christmas stockings for family and friends. Every new baby received a knitted sweater set and her kindness continued throughout each person's life with beautiful sweaters and handmade gifts. She sent birthday, anniversary and holiday cards to everyone – always with a kind note signed from her and her beloved cat, Suzie Q. She also was a talented braided rug maker and her home was filled with many of her rugs.
Dorothie was loved by everyone she touched. Her kindness, laughter, and smile will be remembered by all.
Flowers are welcome, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the
SERVICES: Friends and family may call from at 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Wiggin Purdy Funeral Home 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. with a funeral service to be held at 11 a.m.
A private interment service will be held at (Riverside Cemetery, Springvale, Maine) at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, NH. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
Published in Fosters from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019