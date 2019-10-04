|
RYE - Dorothy A. Ladrie, 89, a Rye resident since 1950, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born on October 16, 1929 in East Bridgewater, Mass., a daughter of the late William Hopkins and Clarissa B. (Adams) Gibbon.
Raised in East Bridgewater, she graduated from East Bridgewater High School with the Class of 1947 and later Brockton Nursing School in 1950. She went on to have a career of over 30 years as a registered nurse for Portsmouth Regional Hospital, retiring in 1994.
Dorothy loved spending time at her camp and enjoyed jigsaw and crossword puzzles as well as playing games on her iPad.
She shared 64 years of marriage with late husband William J. Ladrie who predeceased her in 2015.
Surviving family members include her sons, Mark Ladrie and his spouse Roberta of Dover and Alan Ladrie of Rye; grandchildren, Brian and Tonya Ladrie and sister in-law, Florence Hopkins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Charlie Hopkins; sister, Priscilla Lanprose and step father, John B. Gibbons.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A graveside service will immediately follow in the Central Cemetery, Rye.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the New Hampshire SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885 or Senior Helpers, 62 Portsmouth Avenue, Suite 4, Stratham, NH 03885. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Dorothy's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2019