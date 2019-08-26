|
NEW DURHAM - Dorothy Barnet, age 102, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Born Nov. 12, 1916 in Oyster Bay, Long Island N.Y. to Einer and Elida (Rassmussen) Fessel. She was one of three children.
Dot was a very strong and caring woman making friends wherever she went.
She married John Barnet Jr. on Aug 29, 1941. Together they had five children. She was a bookkeeper early on then a homemaker. She enjoyed watching TV, doing jigsaw puzzles, reading and traveling with her family. Dot was a former holder of the Boston Post Cane for the town of New Durham.
She is survived by her sons, Jim and Diane Barnet of Florida and Richard Barnet and Mary Ellen Arigo of New Durham; and her daughters, Susan and Robert Pelletier and Robin Covel and Fred Duhaime both of New Durham; three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband John Barnet, Jr. and daughter Kim Barnet.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central Street Farmington, N.H. at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Burial service to follow at the New Riverside Cemetery in Alton, N.H.
To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
Published in Fosters from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2019