HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Dorothy Lydia Kimball Dowe, 101, formerly of Dover, N.H., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Riviera Assisted Living in Holly Hill Florida where she had resided since 2010. She was born on October 20,1918 in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Esther A.(Smith) and Milton A. Kimball of Newmarket, N.H. She married Lawrence C. Dowe in June of 1941.
She worked at Daeris' Tea Room, Flagstones Restaurant, Vallee's Steak House, Johnny's El Dorado Julian's Tropics and Dr. D'Ambras Chiropractors Clinic.
She enjoyed traveling to National Parks, Hawaii and did the Grand Tour of Europe. She also enjoyed dancing, bowling, swimming, cooking and crewel embrodiery.
She is survived by her daughter Diana Dowe (Richard) Jacques of Dover, N.H. and Venice, Fla.; her son Michael T. Dowe and fiance' Beverly Callan of Arlington, Texas; seven grandchildren, Brenden, Regan, and Nolan Dowe of Rochester, N.H., Dylan Dowe of Incline Village, Nevada, Jennifer (Steven) Auger and Suzanne (Jeffrey)Baumgardner both of Barrington, NH and Lee Jeffrey (Eileen)Cook of Malden, MA, daughter-in-law Sonia (James) Dowe of Rochester, N.H., and former son-in-law Alan (Laurene) Cook of Brookville, Fla.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She also had 11 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Melvin, her husband Larry, her daughter Laurene Cook, her son James Dowe, granddaughter Deidre Dowe, daughter-in-law Carol Dowe, twin great-grandsons Branden and Brady Baumgardner and friends Marty Wiegnan and Ernest Herbert.
SERVICES: Cremation services provided by Baldwin Brothers Cremation Society and interment will be private in Daytona Memorial Park with her late husband Larry. A Memorial Service is being planned in N.H., in the fall. To express condolences please visit Fosters.com/obituaries.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020