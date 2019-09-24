Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Dorothy Taylor
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Burial
Following Services
Pine Hill Cemetery
Dorothy M. Taylor


1922 - 2019
Dorothy M. Taylor Obituary
DOVER - Dorothy M. Taylor, 97, of Deerfield Drive, died at St. Ann's Healthcare on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Born May 21, 1922 in Dover; the daughter of Albert and Genevieve O'Kane Taylor.

She worked as Secretary at the Woodman Park School for 29 years until her retirement in 1984.

She is survived by her cousin Barry W. Dunphy and his wife Rosamond of Rochester; Barry's children, Michael Dunphy of Rochester and Elizabeth Ross of Rollinsford and many special friends.

SERVICES: Services will be September 27, at Tasker Funeral Home at 11 a.m., with calling from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery following the service. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019
