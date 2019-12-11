|
DOVER - Dorothy McGlone, 87, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. Born in San Diego, Calif., February 29, 1932 the daughter of Clifford and Mary (Murphy) Germain.
She was a graduate of Dover Schools and has lived here for most of her life. She was an active member of the Dover Women of the Moose for more than 50-years, and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #67 of Newmarket.
Prior to her retirement in 1997 she was a 27-year employee of the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
She is survived by her husband of 45-years Arthur McGlone, Jr.; a sister Patricia Krygeris and husband David of Ossipee; her stepchildren Jennifer McGlone of Epping, Gary McGlone (Susan) of Rochester, Barry McGlone (Mary) of Rochester; several step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her siblings Clifford Germain, Jr., John German, Honora Cranson and Margaret Parks.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to call Thursday, December 12, from 12-2 p.m., at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Those who wish are invited to make memorials in her name to Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019