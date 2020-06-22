DOVER – Dorothy Ross, 93, formerly of Madbury died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Riverside Rest Home.
Born in Newburyport, Mass. the daughter of Victor and Dorothy (Gillis) Verrette. She worked at Clarostat Manufacturing for 34-years as a CNC operator. She then worked in a clerical position at Liberty Mutual until she retired at 75.
She was predeceased by her husband Russell Ross, Sr., son Wayne Ross, grandson Kenneth (Kip") Willey, Jr. and great-granddaughter Tara Willey.
She is survived by her children Claire Gervais (Donald) of Rochester, Russell Ross, Jr. (Carol) of Newmarket, Ann Kalway (David) of Dover, David Ross of Barrington, Greg Ross of Rochester, and Fred Ross (Linnette) of Madbury, and Beth Struthers (Mark) of Strafford. Plus nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.
Private family graveside services will be held.
Memorials in her name may be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society of Dover, N.H.
