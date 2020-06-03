Dorothy Stamatouras
SOMERSWORTH - Dorothy Stamatouras, 90, of Somersworth, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Dover, N.H., at Wentworth-Douglas Hospital following a brief illness. Born in on February 12, 1930, she was the daughter of Nicholas and Sylvia (Kariagianis) Stamatouras.

She is survived by her sister Katherine Stamatouras.

SERVICES: Services will be private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Dottie's name to Dormition of the Virgin Mar, 45 Tates Brook Rd., Somersworth, NH, 03878. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care or the Stamatouras family will be entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bernier Funeral Home - Somersworth
49 South Street
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-2160
