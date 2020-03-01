Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
UNH Huddleston Hall Ballroom
73 Main St.
Durham, NH
View Map

Dorothy W. Mills


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy W. Mills Obituary
DURHAM - Dorothy 'Dotty' Francis Wildman Mills, 95, of Durham, N.H. passed in her home on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Eugene S. Mills, son, David Mills and husband, Adam Connerton, daughter, Sara Haggerty, grandchildren Shannon Funesti and husband, Kyle, Allyson Haggerty and Zack Mayo, and Brandon Haggerty.

Dotty was a beloved wife, devoted mother, and a loving 'Mimi'. She always brought a bright light to every situation, including bringing conversation, laughter, and of course, snacks.

Until her last day, Dotty could be found planning her next adventure, reminiscing on her memories, and living her life to the fullest. She was adored by all who met her, and her spirit will be sorely missed.

SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. at UNH Huddleston Hall Ballroom, 73 Main St., Durham, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -