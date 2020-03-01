|
DURHAM - Dorothy 'Dotty' Francis Wildman Mills, 95, of Durham, N.H. passed in her home on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Eugene S. Mills, son, David Mills and husband, Adam Connerton, daughter, Sara Haggerty, grandchildren Shannon Funesti and husband, Kyle, Allyson Haggerty and Zack Mayo, and Brandon Haggerty.
Dotty was a beloved wife, devoted mother, and a loving 'Mimi'. She always brought a bright light to every situation, including bringing conversation, laughter, and of course, snacks.
Until her last day, Dotty could be found planning her next adventure, reminiscing on her memories, and living her life to the fullest. She was adored by all who met her, and her spirit will be sorely missed.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. at UNH Huddleston Hall Ballroom, 73 Main St., Durham, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020