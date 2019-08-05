|
CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Douglas R. Pratte, 71, died Friday, June 21, 2019 unexpectedly at his home in California after surviving major health issues over the last five years.
Born April 6, 1948 in Exeter, he was the son of Arthur W. and Irene C. (Baillargeon) Pratte.
Survived by his sister Linda Pratte Worden and brother Dennis Pratte of New Hampshire. He leaves behind nieces and grandnieces, nephews and grandnephews in New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Arizona, and several cousins.
SERVICES: A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Newmarket with Rev. Don Clinton officiating.
