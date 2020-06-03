Durwood Joseph Cannon
ELIOT, Maine - Durwood Joseph Cannon passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Durwood was born in Biddeford, Maine and grew up in Kittery and South Berwick, Maine; a Mainer his entire life.

Durwood attended Traip Academy in Kittery as a Freshman, then moved to South Berwick and graduated from South Berwick High School in 1966. After graduation he started a career as a Shipfitter Apprentice working under his father Joe, the shop Foreman, at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and worked there until 1973. Durwood spent several years working in the private sector for companies like Process Engineering, CE Avery, Pullman Higgins where he helped build the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant and Raynor. Durwood returned to PNSY in 1987 and finished his career as a Shipfitter retiring in 2013 after 32 years of public service.

Durwood was an active communicant of St. Raphael's Church in Kittery, Maine for many years. He was also a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus serving as Grand Knight of the Kittery Council from 2006-2007 and 2014-2015 leading the organization to earn several accolades during those periods.

Durwood lived a simple life with a focus on his family and his fishing. He loved being outdoors and spent many hours and days taking his children and grandchildren on adventures.

In addition to Donna, his wife of over 50 years, he is survived by his three children, Scott (Paula), Sean (Alyssa) and Stacey (Mark) Cherchio. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren whom he adored and was a very proud "Papa". He also leaves behind many friends, neighbors and colleagues, all of whom knew they could count on Durwood if they ever needed a hand.

SERVICES: A private interment ceremony will be held at the burial site with a funeral Mass to be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would ask that donations be made to the Knights of Columbus, Great Works Council #10259 in South Berwick, Maine or to the American Heart Association. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Cannon family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900
