ROCHESTER, N.H. - Dwayne R. Blaisdell, 47, of Rochester, N.H. passed away from complications of a heart attack.
He was born Sept. 5, 1971 in Rochester, N.H., the son of the late Donald R. Blaisdell and late Norma (Doucuette) Panter. He has resided most of his life in this area. He was a devoted production supervisor at Albany Engineered Composites in Rochester for the last 10 years. Previously, he spent 18 years at Trelleborg.
Dwayne's true passion was fishing. An outdoorsman, he also enjoyed camping, boating, hunting and "farming." In addition, he was known for playing poker and socializing loudly. He was also a great handyman and especially loved spending time with his family. A New Hampshire native, many past times were spent on Lake Winnipesaukee, Ossipee Lake, the Piscataqua River and in Pittsburg.
Members of his family include his wife of 18 years, Traci (Arnold) Blaisdell; son, Tyler, wife Melissa; daughter, Brooke; and two grandsons, Jayden and Thomas; seven brothers: Donald, wife Becki, Daniel, wife Katie; Rosaire, wife Neena, John, wife Jess, Paul, Thor, Jesse, girlfriend Kelly as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and a dog named Bella. With his zest for living life, he had many friends he considered family.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.
A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2019