Dwight K. Fortier
MILTON, N.H. - Dwight K. Fortier, age 66, of Depot Pond Road died on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at home of natural causes.

Born in Rochester, N.H. on Nov. 6, 1953, the son of William K. Fortier and Rena (Drew) Fortier. He has resided in Milton for his entire life.

Dwight enjoyed fishing, golfing, and spending time with his friends. He was a kind, thoughtful, generous son, brother and friend. Christmas was his favorite time of year. It has been said "no one ever wrapped a better Christmas present with newspaper than Dwight."

He was a Civilian Employee and a Project Foreman for the U.S. State Department, doing new construction work on the U.S. Embassies. He has traveled all around the world, visiting 105 countries.

Survived by his brother, Leslie W. Fortier and wife Laura L. of Brooksville, Fla./ Milton, N.H.; an aunt, Beverly Starkey of Athol, Mass.; a "considered" brother, Phil Mollica and wife Sara of Rochester, N.H.; and many cousins.

No services are planned at this time. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to: Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester, NH 03867

To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
