Dwight K. Fortier
1953 - 2020
MILTON, N.H. - Dwight K. Fortier, age 66, of Depot Pond Road died on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at home of natural causes.

Born in Rochester, N.H. on Nov. 6, 1953, the son of William K. Fortier and Rena (Drew) Fortier. He has resided in Milton for his entire life.

Dwight enjoyed fishing, golfing, and spending time with his friends. He was a kind, thoughtful, generous son, brother and friend. Christmas was his favorite time of year. It has been said "no one ever wrapped a better Christmas present with newspaper than Dwight."

He was a Civilian Employee and a Project Foreman for the U.S. State Department, doing new construction work on the U.S. Embassies. He has traveled all around the world, visiting 105 countries.

Survived by his brother, Leslie W. Fortier and wife Laura L. of Brooksville, Fla./ Milton, N.H.; an aunt, Beverly Starkey of Athol, Mass.; a "considered" brother, Phil Mollica and wife Sara of Rochester, N.H.; and many cousins.

No services are planned at this time. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to: Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester, NH 03867

To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peaslee Funeral Home Farmington - Farmington
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
November 9, 2020
Les & Laura,
We are so sorry for the loss of your brother. You are in our thoughts and prayers.

Chuck & Paula Glidden
Paula Glidden
Friend
November 8, 2020
Les and Laura,
I am heartsick and shocked. As sad as it was to see you at Chocorua cemetery for the wonderful tribute to Aunt Rena, it was so good to see you all. I thought now that Dwight had finally retired, maybe we could visit occasionally so to learn more about his travels throughout the world. It hurts to know I won’t have that chance. My love to you and all that knew and loved Dwight. His impish grin and twinkle in his eye reminded me a lot of Uncle Bill. I am so sorry for you and for our family.
Love,
Merry Fortier and Norma Love
Merry Fortier
Family
November 8, 2020
My deepest condolences Leslie and family to the loss of Dwigh. Prayers
Patti Williams Gray
Friend
November 8, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gary Sargeant
November 8, 2020
So sad to hear you’ve left us. I only knew you a short time but consider you my friend. Although thousands of miles away,
I think of you regularly & always fondly. Our last words were; don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Very apt I think. Always in my heart.
Gary Sargeant (uk)
Gary Sargeant
Coworker
November 8, 2020
Part 2-always loved Dwight, loved working with him. He was a leader to them and always kind. He made them feel valued - on every single project.
God speed, Dwight.
Julie Flynn
Friend
November 8, 2020
I worked and traveled with Dwight for about 25 years. Our first job together was Santiago, Chile (1994) and our last was Harare, Zimbabwe (2018) with dozens in between. His very first job was in 1989 in Sana'a, Yemen where he claims to have been hooked to the overseas work experience. He taught me so much during our first few jobs together, I doubt I would've stuck with this work without his early guidance. More than anything, he made us all laugh. A lot. And the local workers always loved him. God speed, Dwight.
Julie Flynn
Coworker
November 7, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers. John and Diane Gray
Diane Gray
Acquaintance
November 7, 2020
Such a dear friend with a heart of gold. Will treasure the memories of all the good times we had and will miss you forever
Dave and Doreen Sceggell
November 6, 2020
Sending our heartfelt condolences.
Rest well, Dwight!
Carrie & Ty Powers
