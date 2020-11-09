Les and Laura,

I am heartsick and shocked. As sad as it was to see you at Chocorua cemetery for the wonderful tribute to Aunt Rena, it was so good to see you all. I thought now that Dwight had finally retired, maybe we could visit occasionally so to learn more about his travels throughout the world. It hurts to know I won’t have that chance. My love to you and all that knew and loved Dwight. His impish grin and twinkle in his eye reminded me a lot of Uncle Bill. I am so sorry for you and for our family.

Love,

Merry Fortier and Norma Love



Merry Fortier

Family