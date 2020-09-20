LEE, N.H. - Dwight Webb, beloved professor in Counselor Education at the University of New Hampshire, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. During his distinguished 42 year career, he trained over 1,000 counselors.
Dwight was happiest around family and friends, singing harmonies and folk tunes. He traveled extensively and authored three books including: "Divorce and Separation Recovery," "The Soul of Counseling" and "Building Heaven on Earth."
Dwight will be remembered for his warm smile and kind heart.
SERVICES: Celebration of Life Service Oct.11th, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Browne Center, UNH.
In his memory donations can be made to: UNH Foundation, 15 Strafford Ave. Durham, NH 03824. "Browne Center" memo line.
